The $14.35 Value Of Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.52% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the ACET share is $21.17, that puts it down -47.53 from that peak though still a striking 52.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.75. The company’s market capitalization is $628.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 639.67K shares over the past three months.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) registered a -4.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.52% in intraday trading to $14.35 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.35%, and it has moved by -14.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.36%. The short interest in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) is 5.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.10, which implies an increase of 48.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, ACET is trading at a discount of -136.93% off the target high and -46.34% off the low.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adicet Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares have gone up 4.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.00% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.40% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 288.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $970k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $860k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.81 million and $3.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -79.80% and then drop by -74.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 60.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.10% per annum.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc. insiders own 11.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.39%, with the float percentage being 101.58%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 18.62% of all shares), a total value of $148.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.12 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $62.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $14.21 million.