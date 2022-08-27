Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Stock Jumped 4.29% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SWVL share is $11.40, that puts it down -570.59 from that peak though still a striking 16.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $206.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 470.60K shares over the past three months.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) registered a 2.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.41% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.41%, and it has moved by 4.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.67%. The short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 91.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SWVL is trading at a discount of -1076.47% off the target high and -1076.47% off the low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 232.50% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -375.70% in 2022.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Swvl Holdings Corp. insiders own 61.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.56%, with the float percentage being 6.67%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $2.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Nationwide Multi Cap Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40549.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68933.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 219.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $372.0.