Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Has Been Falling -18.65% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.99% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SONM share is $7.35, that puts it down -880.0 from that peak though still a striking 37.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $25.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) registered a -7.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.99% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.22%, and it has moved by 5.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.53%. The short interest in Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is 0.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonim Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) shares have gone up 37.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.14% against 20.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.93 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 37.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Sonim Technologies Inc. insiders own 43.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.02%, with the float percentage being 5.34%. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62758.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $53714.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 44987.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26591.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7078.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $4183.0.