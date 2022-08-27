Should CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) Revive After A -395.08% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.78% or -$1.35. The 52-week high for the LAW share is $69.41, that puts it down -395.08 from that peak though still a striking 8.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.78. The company’s market capitalization is $835.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 659.93K shares over the past three months.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LAW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) trade information

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) registered a -8.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.78% in intraday trading to $14.02 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by -42.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.50%. The short interest in CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) is 3.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.10, which implies an increase of 48.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, LAW is trading at a discount of -149.64% off the target high and -42.65% off the low.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CS Disco Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CS Disco Inc. (LAW) shares have gone down -59.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.42% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -68.80% this quarter and then drop -23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.4 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.29 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.55 million and $25.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.00% and then jump by 48.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.70% per annum.

LAW Dividends

CS Disco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW)’s Major holders

CS Disco Inc. insiders own 8.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.46%, with the float percentage being 99.17%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.3 million shares (or 15.87% of all shares), a total value of $316.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.8 million shares, is of Stephens Group, LLC’s that is approximately 13.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $140.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CS Disco Inc. (LAW) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $29.35 million.