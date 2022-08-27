Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD)

During the last session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GMVD share is $6.74, that puts it down -1772.22 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $4.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 million shares over the past three months.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.52% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.48%, and it has moved by -3.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.53%. The short interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 94.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GMVD is trading at a discount of -1566.67% off the target high and -1566.67% off the low.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd insiders own 21.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.26%, with the float percentage being 1.61%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 50193.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $63745.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60164.0 shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $76408.0.