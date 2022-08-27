Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK)

During the last session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.46% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ALLK share is $112.87, that puts it down -2862.47 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $184.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 926.69K shares over the past three months.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) registered a -5.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.46% in intraday trading to $3.81 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.75%, and it has moved by 13.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.49%. The short interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 2.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allakos Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares have gone down -31.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.56% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.60% this quarter and then jump 35.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.00%. While earnings are projected to return -61.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -10.50% per annum.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Allakos Inc. insiders own 6.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.61%, with the float percentage being 90.71%. Rivervest Venture Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.89 million shares (or 8.92% of all shares), a total value of $27.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $1.96 million.