Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Is Up 44.05% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.83% or -$2.44. The 52-week high for the PLL share is $79.99, that puts it down -30.66 from that peak though still a striking 47.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.08. The company’s market capitalization is $971.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 523.54K shares over the past three months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PLL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) registered a -3.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.83% in intraday trading to $61.22 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.07%, and it has moved by 44.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.95%. The short interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) is 2.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $102.98, which implies an increase of 40.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $140.80 respectively. As a result, PLL is trading at a discount of -129.99% off the target high and -38.84% off the low.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc. insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.25%, with the float percentage being 40.55%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 6.41% of all shares), a total value of $83.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $54.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $35.25 million.