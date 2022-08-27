Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) Surged 35.25% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.95% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the OG share is $10.89, that puts it down -2267.39 from that peak though still a striking 30.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $55.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 182.00K shares over the past three months.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) trade information

Onion Global Limited (OG) registered a 17.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.95% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.98%, and it has moved by 35.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.72%. The short interest in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) is 95050.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.24, which implies an increase of 99.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.24 and $50.24 respectively. As a result, OG is trading at a discount of -10821.74% off the target high and -10821.74% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -261.20% in 2022.

OG Dividends

Onion Global Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s Major holders

Onion Global Limited insiders own 3.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.36%, with the float percentage being 4.52%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 2.33% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.53 million.