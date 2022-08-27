One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

During the last session, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.27% or -$1.3. The 52-week high for the RVNC share is $30.00, that puts it down -54.32 from that peak though still a striking 42.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 716.76K shares over the past three months.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) registered a -6.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.27% in intraday trading to $19.44 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.58%, and it has moved by 23.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.42%. The short interest in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is 7.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.14 day(s) to cover.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revance Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) shares have gone up 45.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.27% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.60% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.45 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.8 million and $19.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.30% and then jump by 43.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.60%. While earnings are projected to return 14.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.60% per annum.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Revance Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.04%, with the float percentage being 86.34%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $132.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $103.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) shares are Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $43.11 million.