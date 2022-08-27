Now Is The Time To Buy New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE: NYC)

During the last session, New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE:NYC)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.56% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the NYC share is $13.75, that puts it down -387.59 from that peak though still a striking -18.09% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.33. The company’s market capitalization is $39.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 87590.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 44.12K shares over the past three months.

New York City REIT Inc. (NYC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NYC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE:NYC) trade information

New York City REIT Inc. (NYC) registered a -20.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -20.56% in intraday trading to $2.82 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.06%, and it has moved by -25.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.97%. The short interest in New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE:NYC) is 14200.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 59.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, NYC is trading at a discount of -148.23% off the target high and -148.23% off the low.

New York City REIT Inc. (NYC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York City REIT Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York City REIT Inc. (NYC) shares have gone down -75.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -408.33% against 6.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.40%. While earnings are projected to return 5.30% in 2022.

NYC Dividends

New York City REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York City REIT Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York City REIT Inc. (NYSE:NYC)’s Major holders

New York City REIT Inc. insiders own 13.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.56%, with the float percentage being 21.49%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 8.60% of all shares), a total value of $15.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York City REIT Inc. (NYC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.12 million.