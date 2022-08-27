Now Is A Good Time To Buy The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)

During the last session, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.92% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the COCO share is $18.61, that puts it down -24.56 from that peak though still a striking 49.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $821.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 321.65K shares over the past three months.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) registered a -5.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.92% in intraday trading to $14.94 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.90%, and it has moved by 27.15% in 30 days. The short interest in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.12 day(s) to cover.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Vita Coco Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares have gone up 30.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.14% against 3.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.02 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.93 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -40.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 31.80% per annum.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

The Vita Coco Company Inc. insiders own 19.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.73%, with the float percentage being 61.53%. Granahan Investment Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 4.41% of all shares), a total value of $21.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.11 million shares, is of Times Square Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Lord Abbett High Yield Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $8.61 million.