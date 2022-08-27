Now Is A Good Time To Buy Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)

During the last session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares were 0.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.50% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SOPA share is $77.34, that puts it down -3825.89 from that peak though still a striking 24.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $52.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.70 million shares over the past three months.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) registered a -1.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.50% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by 7.07% in 30 days. The short interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,373.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $670k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.69 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -706.60% in 2022.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders own 40.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.37%, with the float percentage being 9.00%. Legal & General Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund owns about 80555.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51469.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.