Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) Could Post A 56.13% Or More Growth

During the last session, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.62% or -$2.7. The 52-week high for the MORF share is $68.75, that puts it down -140.05 from that peak though still a striking 32.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 373.44K shares over the past three months.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. MORF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) trade information

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) registered a -8.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.62% in intraday trading to $28.64 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.28%, and it has moved by 6.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.81%. The short interest in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is 3.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.29, which implies an increase of 56.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, MORF is trading at a discount of -189.8% off the target high and -57.12% off the low.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morphic Holding Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) shares have gone down -29.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.46% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.80% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 250.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.41 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.4 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -81.50% in 2022.

MORF Dividends

Morphic Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders

Morphic Holding Inc. insiders own 20.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.08%, with the float percentage being 112.04%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $164.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.95 million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $113.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $32.43 million.