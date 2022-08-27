Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.71% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the ZEV share is $10.50, that puts it down -299.24 from that peak though still a striking 4.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $211.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 611.44K shares over the past three months.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ZEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) registered a -4.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.71% in intraday trading to $2.63 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by -23.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.36%. The short interest in Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) is 7.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 69.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ZEV is trading at a discount of -470.34% off the target high and -52.09% off the low.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.50% this quarter and then jump 58.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 150.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.81 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.1 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.92 million and $6.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.00% and then jump by 141.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -199.90% in 2022.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Lightning eMotors Inc. insiders own 48.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.00%, with the float percentage being 27.39%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.31 million shares (or 4.39% of all shares), a total value of $18.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $10.24 million.