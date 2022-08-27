Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM): With The Stock Up 14.33 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.84% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the SWIM share is $27.25, that puts it down -365.02 from that peak though still a striking 14.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.02. The company’s market capitalization is $751.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 861.49K shares over the past three months.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SWIM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) registered a -6.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.84% in intraday trading to $5.86 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.79%, and it has moved by 4.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.93%. The short interest in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is 2.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.94, which implies an increase of 41.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SWIM is trading at a discount of -121.84% off the target high and 6.14% off the low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Latham Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares have gone down -65.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 461.54% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.84 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $257.89 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $180.89 million and $158.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.50% and then jump by 62.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -524.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 43.40% per annum.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Latham Group Inc. insiders own 9.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.79%, with the float percentage being 103.50%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.96 million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $118.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.04 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $79.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that AB Discovery Growth Fund owns about 2.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $26.86 million.