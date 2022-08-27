KRTX’s -1.19% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $260.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$2.95. The 52-week high for the KRTX share is $278.25, that puts it down -6.97 from that peak though still a striking 64.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $92.26. The company’s market capitalization is $7.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 498.82K shares over the past three months.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. KRTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.09.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) trade information

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $260.13 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.19%, and it has moved by 103.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.17%. The short interest in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is 1.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $283.81, which implies an increase of 8.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $332.00 respectively. As a result, KRTX is trading at a discount of -27.63% off the target high and 32.73% off the low.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -78.60% this quarter and then drop -16.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -96.00% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -90.40% in 2022.

KRTX Dividends

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s Major holders

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.35%, with the float percentage being 107.96%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.58 million shares (or 15.32% of all shares), a total value of $580.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of Arch Venture Management, Llc’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $369.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $94.84 million.