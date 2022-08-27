Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR)’s Stock Is Down -6.47%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.10% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the KLR share is $14.23, that puts it down -737.06 from that peak though still a striking -6.47% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $75.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 584.25K shares over the past three months.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) registered a -7.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.10% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.57%, and it has moved by -27.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.68%. The short interest in Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.94, which implies an increase of 75.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, KLR is trading at a discount of -488.24% off the target high and -61.76% off the low.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.20% this quarter and then jump 44.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.89 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 15.60% in 2022.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Kaleyra Inc. insiders own 30.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.29%, with the float percentage being 68.06%. Must Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.58 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $21.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 million shares, is of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $4.15 million.