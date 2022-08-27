Is Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.38% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VRNA share is $14.69, that puts it down -39.24 from that peak though still a striking 67.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $687.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 896.65K shares over the past three months.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) registered a -0.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.38% in intraday trading to $10.55 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.08%, and it has moved by 92.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.34%. The short interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is 18410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verona Pharma plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares have gone up 87.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.21% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.70% this quarter and then drop -243.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.17 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 53.00% in 2022.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Verona Pharma plc insiders own 11.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.65%, with the float percentage being 69.31%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 9.43% of all shares), a total value of $28.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.11 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 8.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares are Tekla World Healthcare Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Tekla World Healthcare Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 million.