Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) Still A Buy After A 0.13% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.56% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the DCPH share is $37.99, that puts it down -155.82 from that peak though still a striking 56.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 928.55K shares over the past three months.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. DCPH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) registered a -4.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.56% in intraday trading to $14.85 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.13%, and it has moved by 17.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.66%. The short interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is 6.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.78, which implies a decrease of -0.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, DCPH is trading at a discount of -54.88% off the target high and 46.13% off the low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares have gone up 83.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.52% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 55.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.5 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.06 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 27.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.66%, with the float percentage being 91.05%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.84 million shares (or 8.81% of all shares), a total value of $54.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.74 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $10.37 million.