Investing In Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.01% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the FRGE share is $47.50, that puts it down -1417.57 from that peak though still a striking -2.56% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $574.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) registered a -6.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.01% in intraday trading to $3.13 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.01%, and it has moved by -41.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.80%. The short interest in Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 68.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, FRGE is trading at a discount of -219.49% off the target high and -219.49% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 179.40% in 2022.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Forge Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 28.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.74%, with the float percentage being 31.63%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 16.51% of all shares), a total value of $289.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.52 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $85.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22944.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.