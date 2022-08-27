Investing In Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.45% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the BLI share is $37.86, that puts it down -865.82 from that peak though still a striking 6.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.65. The company’s market capitalization is $272.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 889.78K shares over the past three months.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) registered a -3.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.45% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.62%, and it has moved by -16.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.64%. The short interest in Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is 3.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.50% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.35 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.64 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -60.10% in 2022.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Berkeley Lights Inc. insiders own 15.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.78%, with the float percentage being 85.63%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.42 million shares (or 12.42% of all shares), a total value of $41.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 4.54% of the stock, which is worth about $15.3 million.