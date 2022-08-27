How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) Given A -53.85% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.07% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the RSKD share is $40.48, that puts it down -678.46 from that peak though still a striking 27.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $909.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.07K shares over the past three months.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. RSKD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) registered a -2.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.07% in intraday trading to $5.20 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.17%, and it has moved by 19.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.02%. The short interest in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) is 2.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.64, which implies an increase of 21.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, RSKD is trading at a discount of -53.85% off the target high and 3.85% off the low.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riskified Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) shares have gone down -27.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -184.62% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.67 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.29 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.69 million and $52.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 9.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -300.00% in 2022.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Riskified Ltd. insiders own 17.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.54%, with the float percentage being 65.05%.