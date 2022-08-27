How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Given A -249.97% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.24% or -$1.57. The 52-week high for the NRIX share is $37.42, that puts it down -142.51 from that peak though still a striking 51.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.52. The company’s market capitalization is $734.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 598.94K shares over the past three months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NRIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.98.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) registered a -9.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.24% in intraday trading to $15.43 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.15%, and it has moved by -3.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.40%. The short interest in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is 5.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.60, which implies an increase of 58.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, NRIX is trading at a discount of -249.97% off the target high and -62.02% off the low.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares have gone down -3.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.19% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.80% this quarter and then drop -9.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.08 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.23 million by the end of Nov 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -145.60% in 2022.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.31%, with the float percentage being 99.62%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.81 million shares (or 10.22% of all shares), a total value of $67.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 6.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $26.2 million.