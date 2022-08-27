Given A -592.09% Drop From High, Can AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LIDR share is $12.25, that puts it down -592.09 from that peak though still a striking 5.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $290.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 892.47K shares over the past three months.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

AEye Inc. (LIDR) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.39%, and it has moved by -20.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.05%. The short interest in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 5.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.87 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AEye Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AEye Inc. (LIDR) shares have gone down -45.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.37% against 2.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $830k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -144.80% in 2022.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

AEye Inc. insiders own 13.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.33%, with the float percentage being 42.11%. General Motors Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.06 million shares (or 8.94% of all shares), a total value of $76.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.86 million shares, is of KPCB XVI Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $75.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AEye Inc. (LIDR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $7.87 million.