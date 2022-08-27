Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Rose 70.81% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 172.02%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.48% or -$1.56. The 52-week high for the GETY share is $37.88, that puts it down -40.66 from that peak though still a striking 70.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.86. The company’s market capitalization is $9.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 988.10K shares over the past three months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GETY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) registered a -5.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.48% in intraday trading to $26.93 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.06%, and it has moved by 156.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 175.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.50, which implies a decrease of -19.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, GETY is trading at a discount of -22.54% off the target high and 55.44% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $242.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.8 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 93.60% in 2022.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Getty Images Holdings Inc. insiders own 197.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.65%, with the float percentage being -99.02%. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 6.60% of all shares), a total value of $54.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of Fir Tree Capital Management LLP’s that is approximately 5.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $7.49 million.