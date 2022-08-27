Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) At $7.20 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.37% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the FULC share is $33.10, that puts it down -359.72 from that peak though still a striking 55.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $393.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 704.83K shares over the past three months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) registered a -6.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.37% in intraday trading to $7.20 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.86%, and it has moved by 15.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.74%. The short interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.63 day(s) to cover.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) shares have gone down -31.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.21% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.96 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.11 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 18.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.40% per annum.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.48%, with the float percentage being 108.90%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.1 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $144.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.96 million shares, is of TRV GP III, LLC’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $93.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $8.15 million.