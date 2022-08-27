For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.72% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the VEEE share is $8.80, that puts it down -101.83 from that peak though still a striking 47.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $30.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) trade information

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) registered a -21.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.72% in intraday trading to $4.36 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.79%, and it has moved by 37.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.58%. The short interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) is 32689.999999999996 shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 45.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, VEEE is trading at a discount of -83.49% off the target high and -83.49% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -213.30% in 2022.

VEEE Dividends

Twin Vee Powercats Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s Major holders

Twin Vee Powercats Co. insiders own 57.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.45%, with the float percentage being 38.39%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 3.40% of all shares), a total value of $0.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96984.0 shares, is of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 34692.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 597.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2489.0.