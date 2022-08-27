Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Received An -67.03% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.26% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the EQOS share is $7.00, that puts it down -1066.67 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $23.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 257.63K shares over the past three months.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. EQOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) registered a 5.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.93%, and it has moved by -23.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.10%. The short interest in Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies a decrease of -20.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, EQOS is trading at a premium of 16.67% off the target high and 16.67% off the low.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4,013.30% compared to the previous financial year.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Eqonex Limited insiders own 34.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.35%, with the float percentage being 9.74%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 1.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.24 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13223.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15470.0 market value.