Does LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) Still Look Attractive After A -4.85% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the LMPX share is $18.07, that puts it down -114.35 from that peak though still a striking 60.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $91.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 65.72K shares over the past three months.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) trade information

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $8.43 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.85%, and it has moved by 59.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.88%. The short interest in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.97 day(s) to cover.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,416.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.69 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -102.20% in 2022.

LMPX Dividends

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s Major holders

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. insiders own 37.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.22%, with the float percentage being 13.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 2.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85415.0, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $0.43 million.