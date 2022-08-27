Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) After A 7.49% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.86% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the ACON share is $4.05, that puts it down -282.08 from that peak though still a striking 26.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $9.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 494.90K shares over the past three months.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ACON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) registered a -14.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.86% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.49%, and it has moved by 11.72% in 30 days. The short interest in Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 64.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, ACON is trading at a discount of -183.02% off the target high and -183.02% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -8.50% in 2022.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

Aclarion Inc. insiders own 52.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.