Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) On Friday – Up 31.25 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.24% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the DRMA share is $6.95, that puts it down -985.94 from that peak though still a striking 31.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $6.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DRMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) registered a -10.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.24% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.27%, and it has moved by 12.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.58%. The short interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is 72600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, DRMA is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares have gone down -48.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.98% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.40% this quarter and then jump 11.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -223.30% in 2022.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 39.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.45%, with the float percentage being 14.09%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 6.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79969.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $50964.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 17056.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10869.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15860.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $10107.0.