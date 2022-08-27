Could Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$1.17. The 52-week high for the XMTR share is $74.76, that puts it down -61.64 from that peak though still a striking 42.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 493.07K shares over the past three months.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.47% in intraday trading to $46.25 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.85%, and it has moved by 22.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.48%. The short interest in Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) is 5.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.32 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xometry Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xometry Inc. (XMTR) shares have gone down -0.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.65% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.50% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 81.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.08 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.09 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -41.40% in 2022.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Xometry Inc. insiders own 10.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.23%, with the float percentage being 104.52%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.63 million shares (or 14.96% of all shares), a total value of $243.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.12 million shares, is of Highland Management Partners 9 LLC’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $139.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xometry Inc. (XMTR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 million, or about 4.83% of the stock, which is worth about $78.63 million.