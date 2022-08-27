Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Has Been Rising 87.33% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.16% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CNCE share is $7.37, that puts it down -8.38 from that peak though still a striking 62.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $335.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 936.18K shares over the past three months.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CNCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) registered a -1.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.16% in intraday trading to $6.80 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by 25.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.33%. The short interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.60, which implies an increase of 59.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CNCE is trading at a discount of -223.53% off the target high and -91.18% off the low.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) shares have gone up 127.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.82% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.40% this quarter and then jump 41.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $543k and $13k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -87.10% and then jump by 438.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.90% in 2022.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.87%, with the float percentage being 68.12%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.63 million shares (or 7.57% of all shares), a total value of $24.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.31 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $2.61 million.