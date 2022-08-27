Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.75% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CNTA share is $25.98, that puts it down -557.72 from that peak though still a striking 27.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.88. The company’s market capitalization is $419.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 271.44K shares over the past three months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CNTA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) registered a -0.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.75% in intraday trading to $3.95 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.86%, and it has moved by -8.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.96%. The short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 2.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 28.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 34.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, CNTA is trading at a discount of -178.48% off the target high and -1.27% off the low.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.30% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 58.20% in 2022.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 3.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.28%, with the float percentage being 88.25%. Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.96 million shares (or 21.23% of all shares), a total value of $179.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.96 million shares, is of Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd’s that is approximately 10.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $89.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $9.1 million.