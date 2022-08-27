Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.60% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the CELU share is $13.19, that puts it down -357.99 from that peak though still a striking 11.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $421.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 654.57K shares over the past three months.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Celularity Inc. (CELU) registered a 3.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.60% in intraday trading to $2.88 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.13%, and it has moved by -10.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.03%. The short interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) is 3.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.83 day(s) to cover.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celularity Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celularity Inc. (CELU) shares have gone down -58.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.62% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.30% this quarter and then drop -162.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.43 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.12 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -392.60% in 2022.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

Celularity Inc. insiders own 71.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.31%, with the float percentage being 70.77%. Starr International Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $133.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.64 million shares, is of Starr (C.V.) & Company’s that is approximately 5.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celularity Inc. (CELU) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.44 million.