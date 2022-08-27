Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) Have Dropped -32.21% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.23% or -$1.04. The 52-week high for the CRBU share is $32.65, that puts it down -219.16 from that peak though still a striking 52.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.89. The company’s market capitalization is $639.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 775.55K shares over the past three months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. CRBU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) registered a -9.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.23% in intraday trading to $10.23 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.69%, and it has moved by 24.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.15%. The short interest in Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is 3.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.71, which implies an increase of 64.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, CRBU is trading at a discount of -271.46% off the target high and -85.73% off the low.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caribou Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) shares have gone up 3.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.48% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.80% this quarter and then jump 17.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.86 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.54 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.48 million and $3.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 93.80% and then drop by -11.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -249.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -10.60% per annum.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Caribou Biosciences Inc. insiders own 13.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.74%, with the float percentage being 68.92%. PFM Health Sciences, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.37 million shares (or 7.20% of all shares), a total value of $40.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6.67 million.