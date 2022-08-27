Can LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -91.44% YTD?

During the last session, LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the LIQT share is $6.94, that puts it down -1316.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $17.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 405.39K shares over the past three months.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LIQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) trade information

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.82%, and it has moved by 3.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.01%. The short interest in LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 83.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, LIQT is trading at a discount of -512.24% off the target high and -512.24% off the low.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.30% this quarter and then jump 84.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.3 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -11.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

LIQT Dividends

LiqTech International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s Major holders

LiqTech International Inc. insiders own 30.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.01%, with the float percentage being 37.20%. Bleichroeder LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 10.12% of all shares), a total value of $5.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85087.0, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $47223.0.