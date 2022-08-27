Can Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -20.78% YTD?

During the last session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.69% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CTXR share is $2.35, that puts it down -92.62 from that peak though still a striking 31.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $178.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) registered a -4.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.69% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.39%, and it has moved by 35.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.35%. The short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 10.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.79 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares have gone down -21.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then drop -150.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.10%. While earnings are projected to return 49.60% in 2022.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.98%, with the float percentage being 19.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.08 million shares (or 43.64% of all shares), a total value of $14.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 33.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 20.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 9.26% of the stock, which is worth about $3.07 million.