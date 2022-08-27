Boom Or Bust? Where Will Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.73% or -$1.18. The 52-week high for the SYM share is $28.48, that puts it down -130.98 from that peak though still a striking 26.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.01. The company’s market capitalization is $749.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 500.06K shares over the past three months.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) registered a -8.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.73% in intraday trading to $12.33 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.61%, and it has moved by -32.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.11%. The short interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120.18 million by the end of Sep 2022.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Symbotic Inc. insiders own 88.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.85%, with the float percentage being 417.11%. SB Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 3.68% of all shares), a total value of $19.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 million shares, is of Saba Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $3.43 million.