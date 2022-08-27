Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC): Is It Possible To Be Down -32.56% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$1.45. The 52-week high for the BPMC share is $117.86, that puts it down -63.17 from that peak though still a striking 39.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.46. The company’s market capitalization is $3.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 985.72K shares over the past three months.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BPMC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.23.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $72.23 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.69%, and it has moved by 38.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.05%. The short interest in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) is 5.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.00, which implies an increase of 18.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $152.00 respectively. As a result, BPMC is trading at a discount of -110.44% off the target high and 43.24% off the low.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blueprint Medicines Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares have gone up 16.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.94% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.90% this quarter and then drop -11.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.24 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.2 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.16 million and $42.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 94.40% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.10%. While earnings are projected to return -297.00% in 2022.

BPMC Dividends

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

Blueprint Medicines Corporation insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.47%, with the float percentage being 107.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 371 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.53 million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $352.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.38 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $343.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $75.24 million.