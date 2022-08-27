Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) Rose 57.83% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -80.49%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.21% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AYLA share is $14.95, that puts it down -800.6 from that peak though still a striking 57.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $25.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AYLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) trade information

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) registered a -3.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.21% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.72%, and it has moved by 16.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.98%. The short interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) is 30270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 86.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, AYLA is trading at a discount of -863.86% off the target high and -261.45% off the low.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) shares have gone down -56.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.79% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $620k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $630k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 8.60% in 2022.

AYLA Dividends

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s Major holders

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 31.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.85%, with the float percentage being 79.84%. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 14.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 78000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10596.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $18754.0.