As The Stock Falls By -92.92% Year-To-Date, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.07% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the RUBY share is $23.18, that puts it down -3259.42 from that peak though still a striking 5.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $64.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 688.98K shares over the past three months.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RUBY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) registered a -8.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.07% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.56%, and it has moved by -2.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.74%. The short interest in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is 3.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 65.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, RUBY is trading at a discount of -334.78% off the target high and -44.93% off the low.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares have gone down -86.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.35% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.40% this quarter and then jump 1.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -7.40% in 2022.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.59%, with the float percentage being 105.46%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 38.51 million shares (or 42.68% of all shares), a total value of $212.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.53 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.17 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $17.45 million.