As The Stock Falls By -64.61% Year-To-Date, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.02% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the NN share is $15.32, that puts it down -394.19 from that peak though still a striking 40.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.85. The company’s market capitalization is $350.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 949.01K shares over the past three months.

NextNav Inc. (NN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

NextNav Inc. (NN) registered a -4.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.02% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.15%, and it has moved by 10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.12%. The short interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) is 2.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 77.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, NN is trading at a discount of -383.87% off the target high and -287.1% off the low.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextNav Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextNav Inc. (NN) shares have gone down -51.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.25% against 12.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,201.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.04 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 7.10% in 2022.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

NextNav Inc. insiders own 50.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.87%, with the float percentage being 128.27%. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.18 million shares (or 14.68% of all shares), a total value of $106.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.71 million shares, is of Fleming, James B, Jr.’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $72.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextNav Inc. (NN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $4.81 million.