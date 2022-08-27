Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Shares Have Been Down About -49.40% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.67% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AMBO share is $1.70, that puts it down -261.7 from that peak though still a striking 36.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $10.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 71340.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 88.37K shares over the past three months.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) registered a -4.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.67% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.34%, and it has moved by 17.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.45%. The short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) is 19570.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AMBO Dividends

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.86%, with the float percentage being 0.86%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.96% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11677.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8949.0.