Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) Drops -1042.65% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.80% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the AHI share is $7.77, that puts it down -1042.65 from that peak though still a striking 38.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $16.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 92.45K shares over the past three months.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) registered a 16.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.80% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.83%, and it has moved by 23.64% in 30 days. The short interest in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) is 24980.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 77.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, AHI is trading at a discount of -341.18% off the target high and -341.18% off the low.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Advanced Human Imaging Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.58%, with the float percentage being 0.58%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33624.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $51276.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32940.0 shares, is of Stonex Group Inc.’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19105.0.