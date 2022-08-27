A Quick Glance At Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Stock: It Is down -7.69% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -80.15 Percent

During the last session, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.72% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the REKR share is $14.31, that puts it down -1000.77 from that peak though still a striking -7.69% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $77.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. REKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) registered a -9.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.72% in intraday trading to $1.30 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.67%, and it has moved by -27.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.33%. The short interest in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.33, which implies an increase of 69.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, REKR is trading at a discount of -284.62% off the target high and -130.77% off the low.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rekor Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) shares have gone down -72.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -67.69% against 2.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.81 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.41 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.93 million and $5.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.70% and then jump by 27.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3.50% in 2022.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Rekor Systems Inc. insiders own 22.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.12%, with the float percentage being 58.01%. Arctis Global LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.06 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $18.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.