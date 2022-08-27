89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB): Can A Stock That’s Down -62.13% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.65% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the ETNB share is $21.47, that puts it down -333.74 from that peak though still a striking 59.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $201.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 507.60K shares over the past three months.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ETNB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

89bio Inc. (ETNB) registered a 4.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.65% in intraday trading to $4.95 this Friday, 08/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.60%, and it has moved by 42.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.37%. The short interest in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 1.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.38, which implies an increase of 77.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ETNB is trading at a discount of -607.07% off the target high and -102.02% off the low.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 89bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares have gone up 4.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.86% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.90% this quarter and then jump 36.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -45.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.10% per annum.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.76%, with the float percentage being 62.06%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 24.40% of all shares), a total value of $18.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 17.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares are Hartford Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Hartford Healthcare Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.84 million.