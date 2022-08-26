Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Stock Jumped 7.59% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the YUMC share is $63.45, that puts it down -26.57 from that peak though still a striking 33.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.55. The company’s market capitalization is $20.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.95 million shares over the past three months.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. YUMC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $50.13 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.63%, and it has moved by 7.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.23%. The short interest in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is 9.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yum China Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) shares have gone down -1.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.62% against 5.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.43 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.77 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 17.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.33% per annum.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Yum China Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.40%, with the float percentage being 84.55%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,014 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.51 million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $2.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 30.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.5 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.96 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $295.85 million.