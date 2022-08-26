Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Shares Have Been Down About -94.78% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s traded shares were 2.4 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.29% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the TKLF share is $43.00, that puts it down -2187.23 from that peak though still a striking 41.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) registered a 12.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.29% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.76%, and it has moved by 1.83% in 30 days. The short interest in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd insiders own 129.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.96%, with the float percentage being -3.28%. Truist Financial Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.