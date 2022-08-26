Year-To-Date, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Price Has Decrease -10.93%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $144.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.75% or -$1.09. The 52-week high for the PG share is $165.35, that puts it down -14.34 from that peak though still a striking 10.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.50. The company’s market capitalization is $348.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.93 million shares over the past three months.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) trade information

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) registered a -0.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.75% in intraday trading to $144.61 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.72%, and it has moved by 0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.12%. The short interest in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is 13.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Procter & Gamble Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) shares have gone down -3.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.24% against -7.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.4 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.66 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.95 billion and $19.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.40% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.50%. While earnings are projected to return 5.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.61% per annum.

PG Dividends

The Procter & Gamble Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Procter & Gamble Company is 3.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

The Procter & Gamble Company insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.74%, with the float percentage being 65.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,020 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 217.52 million shares (or 9.07% of all shares), a total value of $33.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 155.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.73 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 69.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.57 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.46 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $8.02 billion.